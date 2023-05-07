Maymay Entrata celebrates birthday with boyfriend on 'ASAP'

Actress Maymay Entrata and Canada-based partner Aaron Haskell. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actress Maymay Entrata celebrated her birthday with her Canada-based partner Aaron Haskell at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

While performing her new track "Autodeadma," Haskell was seen watching the production number of his partner.

Entrata, later on, thanked her partner for joining her and watching her perform for the first time.

"Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa kanya kasi sobrang mahiyain po talaga siya. Thank you rin po sa 'ASAP' family po dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na nandito po siya, mapanood ako for the first time mag-perform," the actress said.

"Thank you, sobrang na-aapreciate ko 'yun," she added.

Entrata previously said that she and Haskell have committed to make their relationship work, despite being based in different countries.