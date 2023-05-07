LOOK: How Maymay Entrata celebrated her 26th birthday

MANILA – Maymay Entrata celebrated her 26th birthday by the beach on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, the singer and actress expressed gratitude to those who remembered her special day.

Entrata likewise shared what she wishes for as she turns another year older.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng bumati & wishes nyo po sa isa sa pinaka importanteng araw ng buhay ko. Wish ko lang naman ay kung san man ako dalhin ng pangarap ko nawa’y kasama ko kayo sa lahat ng tagumpay na makakamtan natin,” she said.

Entrata said it is her hope for love to always triumph over anything else, before saying how much she loves and appreciates her supporters.

“Nawa’y laging mangingibabaw ang pagmamahal ng bawat isa. Mahal ko kayo.”

Entrata recently took another stride in her singing career by releasing her latest single titled "Autodeadma", which is a collaboration with Wooseok, a rapper from the K-pop group Pentagon.

She has yet to announce what future projects her fans could expect from her.

RELATED VIDEO: