Kyla turns sentimental as her son turns 10

MANILA — Singer Kyla turned sentimental as she celebrated the 10th birthday of her son Toby.

Kyla penned an emotional message for her son on Instagram, saying she cannot believe how fast time flew by.

“I smile whenever i'd see your baby pictures pop up on my phone screen. And then my heart breaks a little. I wish i could go back. I wish i could go back and carry you just a little bit longer. I wish i could squeeze your chubby little cheeks as you ask me all the million questions that you have, in your tiny voice, just one more time,” she said.

“I can't believe you're 10 now. How and where has time gone?”

Kyla, however, assured her son that no matter how old he gets, he will always be her little boy.

“No matter what, no matter how big you get, i'll always remember you as this little boy in the picture. Even though your hands and feet are bigger than mine now. You’ll be my little boy forever.”

Toby is Kyla’s son with her husband Rich Alvarez.

Kyla and Alvarez had their church wedding in November 2011, months after their civil wedding. They dated for seven years before deciding to tie the knot.