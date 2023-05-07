MANILA – Kryz Uy and Slater Young decided to bring their two kids to an out of the country trip for the first time.

Uy shared on Instagram that she and Young flew to Singapore on Saturday with two-year-old Scottie and one-year-old Sevi.

“First flight out as a family of 4 and guess how it went hahaha it was chaotic but so so happy,” said Uy.

The vlogger also apologized to their seatmates on the plane for the “sometimes happy noise, sometimes sad” because of their youngest.

As to Scottie, she and Young had no problems because the two-year-old was so focused on watching on his tablet.

“He rarely gets to watch on an iPad so he is cherishing this moment,” Uy said.

In a vlog entry late last year, Uy said she is happily adjusting to being a mom of two.

"This is so much easier the second time around," Uy said in a vlog, where she gave a glimpse of her life as a mother of two. "With Scottie... I was a mess and I was sweating all the time."

"Now with Sevi, I feel like I'm a master," she added in jest.

Uy said she does not panic as much anymore as her experience with Scottie and all the books she has read gave her more confidence as a mother.

"I think it's all the experience already that I have, plus all the books that I've read, that has helped me become a calm mom. I know when to worry, I know when it's normal, I know when it's okay that he's crying or when I need to step in," she said.

Despite this, Uy admitted that she is still trying to find the balance between her two kids, as she senses that "sibling rivalry or jealousy will happen eventually."

She added that she is also still struggling to manage her time and energy, pointing out that a life with two little boys can sometimes be difficult.

But overall, she is happy at this stage of her life.