Bea Alonzo thrilled after performing on stage for the first time

MANILA - Bea Alonzo is still on cloud nine after she was able to perform on stage for the first time on Saturday.

Alonzo is part of the star-studded cast of “Ang Larawan: The Concert” along with Jericho Rosales, Karylle, Markki Stroem, Kakai Bautista , Kakki Teodoro, Aicelle Santos and industry veterans Mitch Valdez and Nonie Buencamino.

“In my theater era. I truly enjoyed performing on stage last night for the first time with the best people in the industry,” she said.

Alonzo said she greatly respects everything theater actors do “to preserve the Philippines' culture and arts.”

“Ang Larawan: The Concert” is the culminating activity of Metropolitan Theater's year-long celebration of The Order of National Artists of the Philippines.

It is produced by Girlie Rodis and Aaron Velasco of the Metropolitan Theater, with Ryan Cayabyab as the musical director.