MANILA – Actor Rocco Nacino and athlete Melissa Gohing have announced that they are pregnant with their first child.

The married couple announced the good news through a vlog where they explained how difficult it was for them to conceive.

According to Gohing, she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) that prevented her from getting pregnant.

“After months of trying, we are celebrating this precious gift that taught us a lesson about God's perfect timing,” Gohing said on her Instagram page.

The volleyball player also shared that while the normal pregnancy test kits yielded a positive result, she was not easily convinced.

Gohing purchased a digital test kit and called Nacino, who was in a taping bubble, to see the result simultaneously.

The two teared up when the kit confirmed that Gohing is indeed pregnant.

“A few months before hindi tayo nakakabuo e. So to finally see the word pregnant, it was happiness,” Nacino said.

Meanwhile, Gohing has started to feel dizzy at times and crave for food.

“It's different kapag na buntis na mas nag-grow kami as a couple din. Mas napi-feel mo yung love ng husband,” she added.

Nacino and Gohing got engaged in 2020, three years after entering into a romantic relationship. The couple got married in January 2021.