‘Pink ang uupo’: Kim Chiu wows in statement pictorial

MANILA — Screen superstar Kim Chiu dons pink and is seated in a statement pictorial released by in-demand lensman BJ Pascual on Friday.

“Pink ang uupo,” Pascual captioned the photos, with a pink flower emoji.

Stills from the shoot were released two days before the May 9 elections.

Pink is the campaign color of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

Chiu, 32, has been a vocal supporter of Robredo. She notably joined the campaign rally of Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in Cebu, Chiu’s home province.

Chiu, who hails from Cebu City, first brought pride to her hometown as the first-ever teen-edition winner of “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2006, and later as a bona fide superstar with a string of TV and movie hits.

In her Visayan speech before some 150,000 gathered in Mandaue City, Chiu formally endorsed both Robredo and Pangilinan.