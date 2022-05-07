MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday got another endorsement, this time from actress Maja Salvador.

In an Instagram post, Salvador tweaked her iconic line as Lily Cruz and Ivy Aguas in "Wildflower" and said: "Black is Out, PINK IS IN!!!"

Salvador revealed that she has been in touch with Robredo since December to support her bid.

"Dati pa man alam ng mga tao sa paligid ko at nagka-video call kami ni VP Leni @bise_leni last December," she said.

She vouched for Robredo and hoped for peaceful and honest elections.

"Ang boto niyo po ay sa inyo, At ang boto ko po ay sa akin Kay Leni Robredo po ang boto ko! Ipanalo na natin Ito! she said.

"Praying for a peaceful and honest election."

Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi earlier threw her support behind the candidacy of Robredo.

Alawi took to Instagram to share that she is supporting Robredo while she is clad in pink clothes and gesturing a “Laban” sign.