LOOK: Anne Curtis graces Leni-Kiko’s miting de avance

Screenshot from Leni Robredo's YouTube channel

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis showed up for the first time in a campaign rally of Presidential hopeful Vice President Leni Robredo.

Curtis attended the miting de avance of Robredo and her tandem Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in Makati City Saturday.

The “It’s Showtime!” host, who has been away from television for a couple of years, surprised the mammoth crowd along Ayala Avenue when she appeared on stage with Yeng Constantino, singing “Hawak Kamay.”

According to Curtis, she decided to join the rally as she also sees hope from the leadership of Robredo.

“Nandito po ako kasi gusto ko rin makiisa sa inyo para sa bayan. Kaya nandito po ako ngayon, dahil tulad ninyo punong-puno po yung puso ko ng pag-asa. Pag-asa ng nakikita ko sa lahat ng nandito po ngayon,” Curtis said.

“At nakikita ko rin po yung pag-asa na yun kay Ma'am Leni Robredo. Nakikita ko po siya bilang isang ina.”

The actress also believes that Robredo will take care of the country like her own child, protect its citizens, and stand up for them.

“Sa dadating ng Lunes po, you have my support. Pati na rin po kay Sir Kiko kasi naniniwala po ako na pag pinagsama sila, naniniwala po ko sa plano nila para sa ating bansa,” she continued.

On May 9, the Philippines will vote for the next President and Vice President of the country for the next 6 years.

