‘Joseph the Dreamer’ starring Sam Concepcion to return in July

Sam Concepcion (middle) performs in a staging of ‘Joseph the Drearmer’ in February 2020. Gian Carlo Vizcarra

MANILA — “Joseph the Dreamer,” Trumpets’ stage adaptation of the biblical story of Joseph, son of Jacob, is set to return this year with Sam Concepcion returning as lead actor.

“Trumpets’ smash-hit musical of 2020 Joseph The Dreamer returns to the live stage this July 2022 starring the one and only Sam Concepcion!” the theater group announced on Friday.

“Learning from Joseph and his story, whatever challenges or obstacles may come your way, always remember to trust in God and to #NeverLookDown!” it added.

Its venue and ticket release date have yet to be announced.

The musical by Freddie Santos, first staged in 1989, was revived by Trumpets in 2020.

Concepcion was handpicked to portray the lead character by Trumpets, led by Audie Gemora, who starred in the original “Joseph the Drearmer.”