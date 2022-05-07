Ivana Alawi backs Leni Robredo’s presidential bid



On the last day of the election campaign, Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi threw her support behind the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo for president in the May 9 elections.

Alawi took to Instagram to share that she is supporting Robredo while she is clad in pink clothes and gesturing a “Laban” sign.

“Walang huli. Walang mali. Hangga’t pwede pa. Hanggang kaya mo pa. Kaya nating gumawa ng tama. Kaya kong isigaw bilang Ivana,” she said in the caption.

“Ako po si Ivana Alawi at ang presidente ko ay si Leni Robredo.”

The actress and vlogger encouraged her fans and netizens to push Robredo to victory in the Monday polls.

“Sama-sama tayong manalo. At ipanalo ang akin ding Presidente….LENI ROBREDO,” Alawi added.

Alawi’s support drew cheers from many “kakampinks” including celebrities like Jake Ejercito, Chie Filomeno, and director Dan Villegas.

The actress is set to star in the upcoming series “A Family Affair” where she will have four leading men.

Alawi’s four co-stars will portray the Estrella brothers: Gerald Anderson as Paco, Sam Milby as Dave, Jake Ejercito as Seb, and Jameson Blake as Drew.

