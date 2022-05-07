Photo from Andrea Brillantes' Facebook page

MANILA – Actress Andrea Brillantes is doing her part as a “kakampink.”

Hours before the miting de avance of Vice-President Leni Robredo in Makati, Brillantes campaigned house-to-house for the presidential candidate in Quezon City.

The Kapamilya actress spoke to some tricycle drivers, residents, and vendors in District 6, hoping to woo voters in favor Robredo and running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Brillantes gave away pink flyers, stickers, and tarpaulins..

“Lalaban hanggang huli. Bago pumunta ng Makati ay nag-ikot tayo sa District 6, Quezon City. Kumausap ng mga tricycle driver, manininda, at mga residente,” she said.

Brillantes was one of the featured celebrity supporters at Robredo’s recent birthday rally in Pasay City.

She also designed her car, tumbler, phone case and ID lace with pink ribbons, pins and stickers indicating her support for the only woman presidential aspirant.