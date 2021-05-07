‘VG-tal Concert’: Vice Ganda gears up for virtual concert in July

Photo from Vice Ganda Instagram account

Comedian and “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda is preparing for his first-ever digital concert in July, he announced on Friday.

Dubbed as “Gandemic VG-tal Concert”, Vice will be following in the footsteps of Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo who both successfully conducted a concert in a new normal setup.

In an interview, the comedian hinted his show would be different from the previous virtual concerts of other celebrities, noting that his singing skill is not his strength.

“Talagang pinanood ko yung recent concerts nila Daniel, Regine and Sarah. Kasi wala akong idea kung paano ginagawa ng mga concerts na ito. Ang difference ng show ko is different from the concert of singers, kasi hindi naman yun ang strength ko,” he said.

Vice assured viewers of comedy in his concert, aside from singing and dancing. The noontime show host said he will bank on humorous acts.

“Ang bentahe ng concert ko musical siya, may kanta, at sayaw, 90% comedy na hindi kine-cater ng ibang singers. They sing, they do beautiful production numbers, pero hindi sila nagpapatawa. Very minimal yung comic relief,” Vice quipped.

HAPPENING NOW: Vice Ganda just announced her upcoming digital concert - "Gandemic VG-tal Concert"

happening on July 17 2021 via @KtxPH , iWantTFC and SkyPPV. Tickets will be available starting tomorrow - 1,500 VIP tickets and 1,000 Regular tickets. pic.twitter.com/OyPlRT6sd0 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) May 7, 2021

He also revealed that the concert was supposed to take place last May 1 but was postponed to July after the reimposition of strict enhanced community quarantine.

The reported guests in the 2-hour show include Ice Seguerra, Jake Zyrus, Moira & Anne Curtis but the official list is yet to be released.

The “Gandemic VG-tal Concert" will be streamed on July 17, 2021 through KTX.PH, iWantTFC and SkyPPV.

Selling of tickets will start on May 8, 2021 with VIP passes cost P1,500 each while regular pass is worth P1,000.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC