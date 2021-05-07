Teaser: ABS-CBN’s #FeelGoodPilipinas mentions Kapatid, A2Z

KZ Tandingan and BGYO are the voices behind ‘Feel Good Pilipinas,’ ABS-CBN’s summer-themed anthem. ABS-CBN

MANILA — ABS-CBN released on Friday the teaser for its summer-themed anthem “Feel Good Pilipinas,” performed by KZ Tandingan ang BGYO.

The teaser, specifically for the dance video of “Feel Good Pilipinas,” shows Tandingan and the breakout P-pop group grooving atop a skyscraper.

It also includes portions of the song, notably with lyrics mentioning “A to Z” and “Kapatid.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

A2Z Channel 11 has been the home of many ABS-CBN programs on free TV, through a blocktime agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network, since Channel 2’s shutdown in May 2020.

Kapatid, meanwhile, is identified with TV5, which started to simulcast early this year a number of ABS-CBN programs, including “ASAP Natin ‘To” and Primetime Bida titles.

The full “Feel Good Pilipinas” dance video will be launched on Sunday, May 16 during “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC