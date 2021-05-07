Star Music releases lyric video of Jake Zyrus' song 'Fix Me'

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music on Friday released the lyric video of Jake Zyrus newest single, "Fix Me."

The song was created by Grammy-winning composer Kenneth Mackey, Swedish singer-songwriter Andreas Moss, and American record producer Joshua Bronleewe.



Filipino-American music director Troy Laureta, with whom Zyrus recently collaborated on the song "Usahay," produced the song along with ABS-CBN Music International.

According to a statement released by ABS-CBN's online music platform One Music PH, "Fix Me" is a song that "depicts a man who is struggling to accept love due to his belief that the target of his affections deserves someone better. The track also remind listeners that everyone is deserving to be loved despite many shortcomings."

"Although it presents traces of issues like self-deprecation and depression, the track also serves to remind listeners that everyone is deserving to be loved despite many shortcomings," it added.

"Fix Me" is now available on various digital music platforms.

