'One of the best, kindest, most talented': Chai Fonacier praises 'Nocebo' co-star Eva Green

MANILA -- Filipino actress Chai Fonacier took to social media to praise French actress Eva Green, her co-star in the upcoming psychological thriller film "Nocebo."

In an Instagram post, Fonacier shared her appreciation post for Green, who is known for her Hollywood projects like "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," "Sin City," and "Dumbo."

"Took a long time for this post. Because most of the time I have words for my experiences, and I always want to have nicely structured captions for everything. And I kept thinking about it, but then I gave up because how can one make a post that encompasses her? I can't. One can't," she said.

"There are many things I could say about her -- all of them good -- but then it would shatter part of the wonderful sense of mystery she holds over all of us," she added. "So I'll leave it that, while being utterly, utterly truthful about it: she is among the best, kindest, most talented people I have ever worked with."

Fonacier went on to thank Green "for gracing us with your presence, your intensity, passion, your art, and the beauty of your being."

"Grateful to be a witness to this awesomeness. Won't ever forget you, and I hope to see you again. Love you!" she ended.

Fonacier's post came a month after Green lauded her via Instagram for being "truly a great actress."

In "Nocebo," Fonacier plays a Filipino caregiver who uses folk medicine to help the character of Green, a fashion designer battling a mysterious illness.



Directed by Lorcan Finnegan and written by Garret Shanley, the film also stars Hollywood A-lister Mark Strong. It marks the first co-production between Ireland and the Philippines.

Related video: