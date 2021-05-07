LOOK: Maymay Entrata stuns as cover girl of Dubai-based magazine

Maymay Entrata served fierce looks in her latest covers for the Dubai-based magazine Xpedition, which were released in time for her 24th birthday celebration.

Three different cover images of the Filipina actress were unveiled by the luxury lifestyle magazine for its Spring Summer 2021 issue.

According to Xpedition, the "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner's photos were taken "on the highest peak" in the United Arab Emirates, the "unforgettable place where she was first hailed as an international model."

Entrata showcased the creations of Dubai-based Furne Amato, who was recently named as the designer of Rabiya Mateo's gowns for the Miss Universe pageant.

This is the second time that Entrata appeared on the cover of Xpedition, after the magazine's Spring issue back in 2019.

The actress also recently wowed her fans with her cover photos for the April issue of Mega Style magazine to celebrate her fifth year in showbiz.

Related video: