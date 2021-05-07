Edward Barber shares birthday message for Maymay

MANILA -- Actor Edward Barber on Thursday shared his message for his love team partner, Maymay Entrata, as she celebrated her 24th birthday.

On Instagram Stories, Barber posted a photo of Entrata, with the text: "Happy Birthday, Marydale! Praying that God pours out more of His blessings on you today and every day! Keep on being a blessing to others!"

Screenshot from Edward Barber's Instagram page

Barbers and Entrata started as housemates in "Pinoy Big Brother," with the latter emerging as the big winner.

In April last year, the two young stars came out with a joint statement clarifying the status of their relationship, saying there’s no need for them to rush and that they will continue being best friends.

Entrata wowed her fans on Thursday as she shared a video of her all glammed up to celebrate her 24th birthday.

Related video: