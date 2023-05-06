Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Lyka Estrella of General Santos City lifted on Saturday a Toym Imao trophy after winning the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” Grand Finals on “It’s Showtime!” – making her the sixth champion of the noontime show.

But it was not easy for Estrella to take home the hefty amount of prizes as she needed to overcome four other finalists, including Jezza Quiogue of Cavite and Nowi Alpuerto of Bulacan, who joined her in the Final 3.

During the Final 3 round, all three remaining hopefuls prepared a medley performance of their choice with Alpuerto starting the competition.

The singer from San Rafael, Bulacan impressed with her rendition of OPM icon Jaya’s classic Tagalog songs.

Meanwhile, Quiogue showcased her crystal voice and high notes when she belted out some of Morissette Amon’s birit music for a chance to win the title.

But it was Estrella who had the judges up on their feet in the round when she nailed the Jessie J medley after showing off her incredible runs and singing style that made her stand out in the contest.

True enough, her performance catapulted her to the crown with a score of 98.9%, beating Alpuerto’s 95.1% and Quiogue’s 89.6%.

Interestingly, Estrella was the last to advance in the grand finals after winning the last ticket yesterday – giving her a little time to prepare in the big showdown.

Estrella now joins Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali as “Showtime’s” TNT grand champions.