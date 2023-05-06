Screengrab from Kapamilya Online Live



MANILA – Box-office superstar and “It’s Showtime!” mainstay host Vice Ganda has once again proved he could pull off a unique and extravagant outfit on Philippine television.

On Saturday, the popular comedian turned heads as he donned a gown made from a typical Filipino blanket design, paired with a towel wrapped around his head – as if he was fresh from taking a shower.

And his peculiar look did not go unnoticed as his co-hosts on “Showtime” praised her fashion which he described as “labandera rampa” look.

“Ang Tawag ng Tanghalan ay very Pinoy. Nakita nyo itong kumot na ito, very Pinoy,” he explained during the opening segment of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand finals.

Amy Perez and Ogie Alcasid acknowledged the design of the blanket, affirming its existence in almost every household in the country.

“Dati makikita mo ito sa mga sapmayan, ngayon let’s make it fashion,” Vice continued.

The host also used a popular “good morning towel” as a headdress which he said a staple in Filipino culture – especially among public transportation drivers.

“Ganyan talaga pag grand finals. Dapat yung look mo wala knag kapareha para mag-standout,” he added.

The noontime show is about to crown its sixth “TNT” grand champion who will join the elite circle of past winners of the singing contest such as Janine Berdin, JM Yosures, Elaine Duran, and Reiven Umali.

