Luis Manzano contracts COVID-19 for the first time

MANILA – Kapamilya host Luis Manzano is among the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Manzano shared the unfortunate news on Instagram, uploading a positive antigen kit to show that he, indeed, contracted the virus that circulated in 2020.

According to the “I Can See Your Voice” host, this was the first time he got COVID-19 since the pandemic started three years ago.

“Stay safe everyone! Tumataas nanaman cases! First time tamaan since start of the pandemic,” he said in the caption.

Last year, Manzano’s wife Jessy Mendiola also tested positive for coronavirus while pregnant with their first child.

Luckily for the host, he did not get the virus despite being a close contact of Mendiola.

Meanwhile, it was only last April when their daughter Isabella Rose got baptized. Manzano and Mendiola welcomed their first born in December 2022. .

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they belatedly announced two months later.



Related video: