MANILA – Veteran actors and celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas were proud parents after their son finished high school and got admitted in top universities of the country.

Reyes proudly shared on Instagram that their child, Christophe Sommereux, capped his senior high school recently and is deciding where to go for college.

The actress said Christophe got accepted into the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University, and University of Asia and Pacific.

“Another proud moment as a mom to my son, @christophe_sommereux! Congratulations on being accepted in UP, La Salle and getting a scholarship in UA&P. And congratulations on your graduation from senior high,” Reyes said in the caption.

“Ecstatic to share these blessings!! Another answered prayer. Thank you dear God.”

Roxas, on his part, was also proud of his son’s achievement, saying that he is a lucky father to have a child like Christophe.

“La salle…ateneo..UP o kung san ka man…isa lang ang totoo sa akin..mapalad ako at Anak kita..proud of you Son,” the actor said in his post.

Just last month, Reyes made headlines after winning the Best Actress trophy during the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival. The actress impressed in her role in the movie “Apag.”

Reyes and Roxas first met when they became co-stars in the ABS-CBN drama series "Mara Clara" during the 90s. They have four kids.

