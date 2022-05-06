WATCH: Kim Chiu tries wakeboarding in Palawan

MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu tried wakeboarding for the first time during her trip to Coron, Palawan.

Chiu took to social media on Thursday night to share her latest adventure.

"SUPER FUN!!! Kinda scary at first but that's the thing with adventure there is self-fulfillment once you get to do the things you thought you can’t do. That’s the exciting part," she wrote.

Just last month, Chiu celebrated her 32nd birthday with her family, friends and loved ones.

Currently, aside from being part "ASAP Natin 'To," the former "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner is one of the co-hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime."