MANILA -- "Love In 40 Days," the romantic-comedy series of Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, is set to premiere on various ABS-CBN platforms on May 30.

On Thursday, ABS-CBN's show producer Dreamscape Entertainment released the official full trailer for the much-awaited series. The video introduces the reel and real life couple as Jane and Edward, respectively.

Because of an accident, Jane was sent to Evergreen Mansion, a purgatory of sorts where she will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether her soul should cross over to heaven.

In the video, Jane will be asking the help of Edward, whose third-eye was opened because of an accident, to save the Evergreen Mansion.

The series directed by Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin will also star Leo Martinez, Lotlot de Leon, Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, William Lorenzo, Maria Isabel Lopez, Ana Abad Santos, Janice de Belen, and Mylene Dizon.

"Love in 40 Days" marks Andalio and Alonte's third series together in starring roles, following "The General’s Daughter" in 2019 and "Unloving U" in 2021.

"Love In 40 Days" will be shown on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and TFC.