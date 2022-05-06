WATCH: 'Cobra Kai' is back in September for Season 5

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It's time to cut the head of the snake.

"Cobra Kai," the streaming series that just won't die, is coming back to Netflix much sooner than you think.

A continuation of the 1984 cult classic "The Karate Kid," Season 5 of Cobra Kai follows the aftermath of Season 4's All Valley Tournament which saw Cobra Kai students beat the students of Miyagi-Do led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Eagle Fang led by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), forcing the two defeated dojos to close.

Daniel, however, has asked the help of his one-time enemy Chozen to join the fight after series villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) deposes his sensei Kreese (Martin Kove) and plans to franchise Cobra Kai all over the valley.

"Cobra Kai" Season 5 premieres on Netflix on September 9.

Season 5 finds expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.