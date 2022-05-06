Piolo Pascual, dubbed local showbiz’s “Ultimate Heartthrob,” spoke to a crowd of 300,000 in Naga City to urge support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in the May 9 elections.

The screen superstar, who went public with his endorsement of Robredo’s presidential bid on April 11, joined a rally of the campaign for the first time in the aspiring president’s hometown on Friday.

“Unang beses ko pong lumabas sa rally, kasi po, sa unang pagkakataon, gusto kong manindigan — manindigan para sa tama, manindigan para sa totoo, manindigan para sa isang honest na eleksyon para sa ating lahat,” he said.

Pascual echoed the statements of dozens of showbiz personalities who joined rallies before him: that they are volunteers, and not paid endorsers.

“Lahat po tayo dito, walang bayad. Lahat po tayo dito, ginagawa ito para sa ating bayan,” Pascual told a sea pink who trooped to Magsaysay Avenue.

“Kaya sana po — dalawang araw na lang — mag-isip tayo nang mabuti. Pag-aralan natin mabuti kung sino po at kung ano ang nararapat para sa ating bayan,” he said.

He then led the attendees in chanting the names of their preferred candidates.

Pascual then performed his version of “Hawak Kamay,” which has been sung a number times, including by original singer Yeng Constantino, at Robredo-Pangilinan sorties.

Pascual’s appearance was at the penultimate rally of Robredo and Pangilinan, a night before the tandem’s miting de avance on May 7 in Makati City.