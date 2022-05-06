Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey announce engagement

MANILA — Celebrity couple Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey announced their engagement Friday with a video of their latest beach getaway, including a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe 2015 titlist posted a reel that includes highlights of their trip, from sharing a meal on a boat, as well as a dinner date which turned out to be Jauncey’s wedding proposal.

“We found the perfect place to celebrate and tell you guys…” Wurtzbach wrote, with a diamond ring emoji.

They did not reveal the exact date of the engagement.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with Jauncey, the travel entrepreneur behind the popular Beautiful Destinations, in June 2020. They celebrated their second anniversary in January 2022.

For most of their relationship, Wurtzbach and Jauncey would spend weeks or months apart, given their respective work commitments in separate countries.

The couple, however, finally got to spend time in Wurtzbach’s native Philippines this month, as Jauncey attended a global tourism summit held in Manila.