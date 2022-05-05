Acclaimed actor John Arcilla gives a speech on Juan Luna St. in Manila to urge support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo. Screenshot

MANILA – Embodying his popular portrayal in the film “Heneral Luna,” acclaimed actor John Arcilla gave a stirring speech about choice and freedom on a street named after the national hero’s brother.

Arcilla, who portrayed Antonio Luna in the 2015 film by Jerrold Tarog, surprised pedestrians along Juan Luna St. in Manila with his performance on Thursday.

The Kapamilya star echoed his earlier speech at the Pasay City rally of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, whom he is endorsing.

“Korap o tapat? Kurakot o lingkod? Umiiwas o humaharap? Sumusugod o umaatras? Masipag o tamad? Trapo o tropa? Bayan, pumili ka!” he said.

“Hindi na ako papayag mawala kang muli. Hindi na ako papayag na muling mabawi ang ating kalayaang kay tagal na nating mithi. Hindi na ako papayag na muling mapawi,” Arcilla told onlookers.

The actor was then joined by dozens of theater artists who sang the People Power Revolution anthem “Handog Ng Pilipino Sa Mundo,” with lyrics tweaked to include Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

A flash mob to the tune of “Kay Leni Tayo,” Robredo’s campaign jingle, followed, with Arcilla dancing along.

Arcilla’s part in the performance of theater performers came over a week after he first publicly endorsed Robredo’s bid for the presidency, at the Pasay rally where he reminded Filipinos of the vital process of electing leaders.

“Ang pagpuna ay ating tungkulin bilang nagbabayad ng buwis. Ang pagpuna sa gobyerno ay hindi pagrerebelde o hindi pagrereklamo. Ang pagpuna sa gobyerno ay pagmamahal at bahagi ng ating karapatan bilang mamamayang Pilipino,” he said at the time.

“Tayong lahat po ang pinakamakapangyarihan sa darating na eleksyon sa Mayo. Tayo po ang pinakamakapangyarihan sapagkat tayo ang maglalagay ng taong maglilingkod sa atin.”