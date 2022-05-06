MANILA --- ABS-CBN’s iWant has released the full trailer of "Run To Me," the much-awaited first series of the breakout love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad.

In the trailer released on Friday, the lead characters were introduced as "Ms. Perfect" and "Mr. Perfect Son."

She is enjoying a successful career online, while he is struggling to make it in the digital scene for his ailing mother.

The two cross paths in a "not-so-perfect situation" after he tries to rescue her from kidnappers. However, what he doesn't know is that it was a staged kidnap, which she planned herself.

Fans and supporters also showed their excitement for the upcoming series with "RunToMe Full Trailer" landing on the top spot in the list of trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines.

Under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, “Run To Me” also stars screen veterans Nikki Valdez and Malou Crisologo.

Ilacad’s fellow “Goin’ Bulilit” graduate CJ Navato is among the cast members, along with Karl Gabriel, Ivan Carapiet, Margaux Montana, Henz Villaraiz, Matty Juniosa, Sean Tristan, and Haira Palaguitto.

Co-produced by the streaming platform Kumu, the limited series will be available starting this May 20 on Kumu and on iWantTFC starting on May 21.

Ilacad and Estrada’s loveteam was first noticed during their stint on the “Pinoy Big Brother” Kumunity Season 10 celebrity edition.