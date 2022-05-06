Is KD Estrada ready to go sexy as Flex cover boy?

MANILA -- Singer-actor KD Estrada is ready to go sexy as the first cover boy of Star Magic's digital video magazine Flex, which "aims to end toxic masculinity by promoting a new idea called modern masculinity."

"Sexy in a way na I'm ready to show more of myself, not go all out, pero show more of what I can do rather than showing my body. Ako ipi-flex ko 'yung appeal, of course, my talents and my passions," Estrada explained to Star Magic's "Inside News" on Thursday night.

The actor also shared his preparation for the photo shoot.

"Well siyempre work out. It's still a photo shoot and I want to look my best. Just preparing myself mentally din kasi I will be there first-ever cover boy of Flex, so I have to put my mindset to that din," Estrada said.

Meanwhile, Estrada also said he is proud of his love team partner Alexa Ilacad, who was the first cover girl of Star Magic's first-ever digital video magazine "Slay."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Of course nakaka-proud especially with my partner being part of this huge project and she is the first-ever to cover Slay," Estrada said. "Nakaka-proud lang talaga and I am very proud of her."

Estrada and Ilacad became close when they entered the latest celebrity edition of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother." They were evicted from the show last December and eventually became a love team.



Currently, Estrada and Ilacad are gearing up for the iWantTFC original series "Run To Me."

Co-produced by the streaming platform kumu, the limited series is expected to be released later this year.