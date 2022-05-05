Dingdong Dantes says mothers has his ‘vote’ in an advanced Mother’s Day message released Thursday. Screenshot

MANILA — In an advanced Mother’s Day message, actor Dingdong Dantes paid tribute to mothers and their capacity for “radical love” and to care for and fight their family, telling them, “Sa inyo ang aking boto.”

The video message included appearances from Dantes’ family — his wife and co-star Marian Rivera and their two children — as well as his mother Angeline.

“Kay tapang talaga ng mga Nanay. Handang makipaglaban, makipagsapalaran, ipagpaliban ang sariling kapakanan. Walang hamong sinusukuan. Ibang klaseng magmahal — radikal,” he said.

He went on to compare mothers to “miracle workers.”

“Kapos na budget, napagkakasya. Maraming nagagawa. Lahat ng sakit, tinitiis. Priyoridad niyang umangat ang buhay ng mga mahal niya,” the movie star added.

Dantes emphasized mothers’ ability to be steadfast despite challenges, and to inspire goodness in others. “Kaya buong-buo kong itinataya sa pangangalaga niya ang mga pangarap ko para sa aking mga anak, para sa aming pamilya,” he said.

“Sana, lahat tayo, ipagdiwang pang lalo ang mga ina, dahil alam nating lahat na totoong dakila sila,” the actor told viewers.

Addressing mothers, Dantes concluded his message: “Sa inyo po ang aking pagpupugay, ang aking paghanga, ang aking serbisyo, ang aking boto.”

The release of the Mother’s Day message, which notably includes mention of “vote,” comes a few days before the May 9 elections.

Dantes and Rivera have made no formal endorsement of a candidate in the polls.

His choice of words in the greeting, interestingly, reflects a number of lines associated with the campaign presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, including “radical love,” “angat,” and working with a meager budget.

Robredo also happens to be the only mother — and the only woman — to be running for president in the 2022 elections.