Days after announcing their departure from their previous agency, GOT7 released ENCORE as a promise to fans that they will continue together as a group. A year after, the group launched a new Twitter account amid rumors of an impending comeback. Screenshot from GOT7's music video 'ENCORE'

'Is this another sign of a GOT7 comeback?

K-pop superstars GOT7 on Friday launched a set of new social media accounts amid rumors of an impending comeback.

A newly-created Twitter account instantly became a hot topic on social media such that the band's name emerged as the most trending topic, with fans celebrating and anticipating the rumored comeback.

In just minutes after it was launched, the account has garnered over 100,000 followers.

The new account's initial post carried the message "GOT7 IS OUR NAME" accompanied by an animated video showing a seven-pointed star that transformed itself into letter "G" and ultimately the band's name.

Aside from the members, the newly-created account is also following Warner Music Korea (@Warner_Music_Kr).

Alongside this newly-created Twitter account are fresh Instagram and TikTok accounts, which came a year after the group created a new YouTube channel.

The new set of social media accounts was a departure from previous digital platforms that carried content for the group over 7 years under their previous agency JYP Entertainment.

All seven members — JayB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom, — left the agency in 2021 after completing their contract.

Since then each member was able to sign with different agencies and has been busy doing individual projects, including the release of solo music.

After announcing their departure from JYP Entertainment, the group released the song "ENCORE" — a promise to fans that the group will stay together and will continue to release music as a band.

Other K-pop fans were skeptical of a GOT7 comeback since previous idols who left their original agency found it difficult to release music together and do promotional events as a group.

However, the septet continued to introduce themselves as band members while appealing to fans to always remember them as GOT7.

Recently, there have been clues that GOT7 is preparing for a comeback.

A South Korean news outlet reported that the group is indeed preparing for a full comeback, citing an unnamed industry insider.

Mark, who is now based in Los Angeles, and Jackson, fresh from his Coachella performance, were spotted in Seoul.

Bambam, in a now-deleted tweet, laughed off a clip from a program where the hosts dismissed the possibility of a GOT7 return.

Jackson also posted a video of Bambam during the Thai member's birthday celebration in what looked like a practice room.

The group's last official comeback was in November 2020 with their fifth full-length album "Breath of Love: Last Piece."

Known for their chart-topping songs and hard-hitting choreography on stage, GOT7 has been a consistent popular act in various countries worldwide, having released five studio albums and 15 mini albums since their debut.