MANILA -- Three days before the national elections, actress Bea Alonzo took to social media to enumerate what Filipinos deserve from the nation's leaders who are set to be elected on May 9.

On Friday, Alonzo posted a plain white photo on her Instagram to remind the public that they deserve a good quality of life.

“You are WORTHY. You deserve a good quality of life. You deserve a chance to dream. You deserve a quality education. You deserve to never go hungry. You deserve someone who will show up,” she said in the caption.

“You deserve the truth. You deserve someone who will never steal from you. You deserve good governance. You deserve nothing less because YOU ARE A FILIPINO,” she added.

While Alonzo did not mention any name of a candidate, she interestingly used the pink flower emoji which has been one of the symbols of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

The veteran actress also added the #IpanaloNa10ParaSaBayan which is also used by Robredo’s supporters all throughout the campaign season.

“Ang boto ko ay para sa Pilipino,” she closed.

Netizens trooped to the comment section to point out the hints Alonzo gave. Angel Locsin and Jake Ejercito, who have been very vocal of their support to Robredo, also dropped heart emojis.