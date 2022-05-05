Arci Muñoz on election bid: ‘Hindi ako si Darna pero may magagawa ako’

She has made her mark in showbiz, excelling in acting and music. Now Arci Muñoz is projecting herself as a formidable councilor-candidate on the hustings in her hometown in Cainta, Rizal.

ABS-CBN News caught up with Muñoz Thursday night in one of her last town hall meetings at the end of the campaign season.

Running under the mayoralty tandem of Alvin Patrimonio and Mon Ilagan, the actress was stripped of make-up and the usual fashion glitz but she still wowed the crowd with her charm, simplicity and communication skills.

“Hindi po ako si Darna, pero ako po ay isang sergeant at trained reservist ng Philippines Air Force. May magagawa po ako para ma-obtain ang peace and order sa Cainta,” she told her townmates.

“At magiging boses ako ng lahat ng kababaihan!”

With her glamorous image as a prime artist spiced with recent exposure as a model on the international runway, Muñoz’s shift to politics is one of the most interesting turns in the elections.

But she’s not about to give up showbiz life if she wins as councilor. “Naging miyembro ako ng banda, artista, at nagsilbi sa bayan bilang sergeant. Lahat ‘yan nababalanse ko dahil mahal ko lahat ng ginagawa ko,” Muñoz told ABS-CBN News. “Wala po akong isasakripisyo. I will remain dedicated to all that I do.”

Along with her plans to beautify Cainta, Muñoz also advocates for systematic waste disposal and recycling in the municipality beautification program. Her primary target is to recycle the massive political tarpaulins and posters, through partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

