Alex Gonzaga backs Romulo scion's city council bid in Pasig

MANILA - Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga on Friday visited the Pasig City Mega Market to urge Pasigueños on the second to the last day of the campaign period to vote for city council candidate Simon Romulo Tantoco.

Jojo Cruz, Gonzaga's uncle who frequently appears on her YouTube vlogs, also came to campaign for Tantoco as he used to live and study in Pasig City.

"Kababayan niyo na rin ako dito. Lagi akong dumadaan dito," Gonzaga told marketgoers and vendors.

"Madalas traffic papunta sa Taytay [kaya] ang tagal ko na rin dito sa Pasig," she said in jest.

(I am also a part of Pasig. I always pass by here... I've been here for so long because the traffic going to Taytay is always heavy.)

Gonzaga vouched for Tantoco's character, telling voters that she is confident he will perform well as a public servant.

"Ako po sana ay nakikiusap sa inyo dahil alam ko po ang puso niya, alam ko po ang kaniyang nais at nasa dugo na po niya pagsilbihan ang ating mga kababayan kaya sana po pagbigyan ninyo kami," she said.

(I am appealing to you because I know his heart, I know why he is running and public service is in his blood so I hope you'll give him a chance.)

Tantoco is the eldest grandson of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Alberto Romulo and the nephew of Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo.

He is also the first cousin of Lipa Councilor Mikee Morada, the husband of Gonzaga.

The 31-year-old political neophyte urged voters to support his candidacy based on his platform and qualifications.

"Kung sakaling para sa atin po ang pagiging konsehal ngayon 2022, nawa'y palarin po tayo hindi dahil sa pangalan kung hindi dahil sa taglay na kakayahan at sinseridad," he said.

(If ever being a councilor is meant for us in 2022, I hope that I will win not because of my name but because of my ability and sincerity.)

"Hindi sapat ang pangalan lang para makuha ang respeto ng Pasigueño... kaya naman pansamantalang pinili muna natin na magtrabaho sa pribadong sektor [bago sumali sa pulitika]," he said.

(My last name is not enough to earn the respected of Pasigueños... that's why I decided to work in the private sector before joining politics.)

Tantoco earned a business degree from De La Salle University, before working for the SM group and Udenna Corp.

He resigned from the private sector in 2021 before officially filing his certificate of candidacy under the Nationalist People's Coalition, and Mayor Vico Sotto's Giting ng Pasig slate.

Last month, actor John Lloyd Cruz - who grew up in Pasig City - joined Tantoco's house-to-house campaign.