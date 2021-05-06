WATCH: Maymay Entrata wows fans, fellow celebrities with birthday look

MANILA -- Maymay Entrata wowed her fans on Thursday as she shared a video of her all glammed up to celebrate her 24th birthday.

In the video simply captioned "24," the actress can be seen wearing a colorful mini dress and gold gladiator sandals, with gold eye makeup completing her look.

In the comments section of her post, she received birthday greetings and praises from her fans and fellow celebrities including Jessy Mendiola, Melai Cantiveros, and Dimples Romana.

Entrata made her international catwalk debut in Dubai in 2018 as the fashion muse of celebrated Filipino designer Furne One.

Last February, she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN.

Related video: