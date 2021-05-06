LOOK: HBO releases first official images from 'House of the Dragon'

MANILA – HBO has released the first official photos from the upcoming drama series “House of the Dragon.”

The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire and Blood,” which is set 300 years before the events of the global phenomenon “Game of Thrones.”

The new show, which tells the story of House Targaryen, began production recently and will become available for streaming on HBO Go in 2022.

Details of the "Thrones" prequel's launch date have yet to be announced.

Its lead stars include Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake,” Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

The new series will be executive produced by Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik, who directed "Game of Thrones" episodes including Emmy-winning "Battle of the Bastards." -- with Agence France Presse

Related video: