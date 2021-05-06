Alex Gonzaga wants 2 kids with Mikee Morada in 5 years

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA – It has only been five months since they got married, but Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada have already discovered more about each other, things they did not know when they were still boyfriend and girlfriend.

In Gonzaga’s latest vlog, Morada shared that he’s surprised at how understanding his wife could be, especially since they are not together most of the time in a week.

“Majority ng week, Monday to Friday, minsan pati weekends, umuuwi ako sa amin sa Lipa,” he said about their current set-up since he is a public official.

“Siya naman busy din sa trabaho. Dapat magkasama kayo every day pero nauunawaan namin ang isa’t isa.”

While they are often apart, Morada sees to it that he is by Gonzaga’s side when she needs him.

“Nag-commit ako na makasama siya habangbuhay. Siya na ang aking priority so siyempre, ipaparamdam ko sa kanya at ipapaalala ko palagi na nandito ako para sa kanya kahit hindi kami lagi magkasama, kahit minsan pauuwiin niya ako para lang matulog tapos babalik na ako ulit sa Lipa. Okay lang 'yun dahil asawa ko siya,” he said.

For her part, Gonzaga said her husband helps her in managing her hard-earned income, something he never meddled with before.

“Natutunan ko to be really responsible and to really manage my finances. Tinutulungan niya ako kung paano ko tamang gastusin at saan ko dadalahin ang pera,” she said.

“Si Mikee noon pa man, understanding na siya. Pero noong magjowa kami, hindi niya pinakikialaman talaga 'yung pera, wala siyang opinion or sinasabi. But now, binibigyan niya ako ng suggestions kung saan ko dadalahin 'yung pera ko. Tinatanong ko siya kung okay ba 'yung investments,” she added.

When asked to describe their family life five years from now, Gonzaga said: “We’ll probably have two kids, isang toddler and isang baby. Tapos nakatira na kami sa pinagagawa naming bahay na tinulungan kami ng parents namin pareho.”

Morada, on the other hand, is hoping they are still blessed with the things they love doing.

“By God’s grace, tuloy-tuloy pa rin 'yung ating mga ginagawa,” he said.

In the same vlog, Morada took the opportunity to thank his parents-in-law for making everything easy for him and Gonzaga.

“At home na at home ako dito, masayang masaya ako. Parang ayaw ko na nga umalis. Dito na lang tayo tumira. Ang dami kasing nagsasabi sa akin na mahirap tumira sa in-laws lalo na kapag lalaki pero dito, masaya. Very thankful ako sa parents niya,” he said.

Gonzaga and Morada had a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November, although they announced this only in January.

By Gonzaga’s own declaration in a previous vlog, she and Morada are planning to have a bigger wedding this year.

