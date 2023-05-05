Filipino rock band Sandwich is celebrating a huge milestone — its 25th anniversary in the music scene. Handout

MANILA – Filipino rock band Sandwich has reached another milestone in its music career as it is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

And what better way to mark this event than to release a new single.

“Nyare?” is the first of four new planned singles, with the next one coming out on July 25 – all leading up to the release of its anniversary EP slated for October.

Written by the band, “Nyare?” showcases their trademark knack for making catchy and fuzz-driven rock. It was recorded and engineered by longtime collaborator Shinji Tanaka at Kodama Studios.

In the new single, Sandwich expresses how it still has to navigate the uncertainty in the new normal. "'Di ka na naman mapakali. Ano bang nangyari kagabi?" the band asks.

Meanwhile, Sandwich also renewed its contract with PolyEast Records which has been its record label since 2005.

Last February, the band kickstarted the celebration by returning to its roots, performing its 1999 debut album "Grip Stand Throw" in its entirety.

Last year, the group released “No Goodbyes," an EP containing five songs.