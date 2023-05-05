Miles Ocampo’s ‘Missed Connections’ to stream on Netflix

Photo from Netflix

MANILA – “Paano kung 'yung gusto mo may gusto ng iba?”

Miles Ocampo will try to find an answer to the question as her movie “Missed Connections” with Kelvin Miranda is set to stream on Netflix beginning June 2.

Their characters cross paths through mistaken connections online and she eventually falls in love with him, except he is unfortunately eyeing another woman.



The romantic film also stars Chie Filomeno and JC Santos.

Earlier this month, Ocampo turned 26 years old after undergoing thyroidectomy surgery due to papillary thyroid carcinoma.

"Grateful for good health, a new year, and a new life. will make sure to make it a great one. Thank you for the love and greetings, everyone," she captioned her post.

According to WebMD, papillary thyroid carcinoma is the most common type of cancer that can affect one's thyroid and is most common in women under the age of 40.

Related video: