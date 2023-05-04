Meet Star Magic's first LaHottest King and Queen

Eian Rances and Isabel Laohoo pose as the first 'LaHottest King and Queen' of Star Magic. YouTube/Star Magic

MANILA — Eian Rances and Isabel Laohoo were named early Friday as the first-ever "LaHottest King and Queen" at the conclusion of an hours-long celebration of body positivity spearheaded by Star Magic.

At the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy gathering, dozens of the talent agency's artists turned heads on the strip walk with confident poses reflecting the event's advocacy of self-love regardless of shape, size, and age.

Hosted by Enchong Dee and Ria Atayde, Star Magic Hot Summer also featured performances from artists in line with theme, including spoken word poetry from Alora Sasam.

Eian Rances and Isabel Laohoo pose as the 'LaHottest King and Queen' 2nd runners-up. YouTube/Star Magic

Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi said the grand event aims to "celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and respect for each other, no matter what your age is, your color, your body type, shape, and even gender preference."

"We help redefine what sexy is. The new sexy is being confident and being respectful of our body and mindset differences. We enjoin everybody to share with us and promote this advocacy of body positivity," he said in his speech.

Talents of Star Magic who took part in the advocacy were also recognized, including Atayde for her body positivity-themed pictorial, and five other co-artists for their respective way of communicating the same message to their supporters or followers.

Brent Manalo and Vivoree pose as the 'LaHottest King and Queen' 3rd runners-up. YouTube/Star Magic

Fans also got to determine the kings and queens of the evening, with public votes completing the list of "LaHottest" royalties.

Below is the complete list of awardees:

LaHottest Photo 2023

Ria Atayde

Sperry LaHottest Confidence Award (Advocacy):

Anne Patricia Lorenzo

Jane Oineza

Karina Bautista

Joseph Marco

Alora Sasam

LaHottest King and Queen 2nd runners-up

Chico Alicaya and Chie Filomeno

LaHottest King and Queen 1st runner-up

Brent Manalo and Vivoree

LaHottest King and Queen

Eian Rances and Isabel Laohoo