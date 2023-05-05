MANILA -- Martin Nievera turned to social media to share his excitement to be part of David Foster's two-night show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Instagram, Nievera aid Foster personally asked him to join his June 23 and 24 shows at Wynn Las Vegas with other world-class artists.

"I can not believe I have been asked by @davidfoster himself to join them @wynnlasvegas on #june23&24 ! he already has @katharinefoster and other world class singers with him so to be part of these two nights is truly an honor!" Nievera wrote.

"This man has been the magic ingredient in every song we all know and and have loved for decades ! Let’s celebrate his music together! See you there!" headded.



Meanwhile, Foster shared his excitement to perform again in Vegas.



Nievera was also part of Foster's special concert series held at The Theatre at Solaire last March.

Foster has held numerous shows in the Philippines. In 2015, he staged the "Hitman: David Foster and Friends" concert with Boyz II Men, Natalie Cole, Ruben Studdard, and Jake Zyrus.

