LISTEN: Jed Madela releases new song 'Just For You'

MANILA -- Singer Jed Madela has released his latest single "Just For You," his collaboration with DJ M.O.D. and Darren & Cashwell.

The song is now available on various streaming music platforms, while its official lyrics video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Madela is celebrating his 20th year in the music industry.

"Sobra akong blessed kasi nandito pa rin ako. I am blessed that I'm given the opportunity to share. ...I am given so much opportunities para ipakita ang talento na ito. I am also given all the chances to give back," he previously said.

Currently, Madela is one of the regional directors of WCOPA.

