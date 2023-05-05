Joseph Marco and his Russian girlfriend Dasha Romanova were among the couples who joined the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer event on Thursday. Screenshot: YouTube/Star Magic

MANILA — Celebrity couples were among the dozens of artists who attended Star Magic's inaugural "Hot Summer" gathering championing body positivity on Thursday.

While they posed on the strip walk solo, the likes of Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing, Michelle Vito and Enzo Pineda, and Joseph Marco and his Russian girlfriend Dasha Romanova were interviewed in pairs.

"Ako mas lalong gumaguwapo dahil napakaganda ng date ko, e," quipped Pineda, pertaining to his constant event companion Vito.

Making her first public appearance with Marco, Romanova appeared to adjust well to the limelight, but not the "impossible" heat of summer in the Philippines, she joked.

Marco, meanwhile, spoke of dealing with insecurities, in line with the event's theme of self-love and embracing diversity.

"Insecurities will always be part of our lives, but don't let insecurities steal your happiness. You have to accept that you're an imperfect person. Love yourself and accept who you are," he said.

Oineza and Bagatsing similarly discussed having self-doubt — and how they manage to overcome those moments with the help of their partner.

"Super importante [ang support system]," Oineza said. "Hindi naman tayo every day, all day 100%. So on the bad days when we don't feel 100%, I have someone who I can rant to, someone who listens to me, someone I know I can trust, and someone who just loves me for who I am."

Bagatsing added: "May mga days talaga na nahihirapan tayong maniwala sa sarili natin, nahihirapan tayong tumingin sa salamin, but we're here for each other -- how beautiful you are no matter what and what you're capable of. Iyon 'yung strength namin — supporting each other."

A fourth pair, Jake Cuenca and Chie Filomeno, appeared to fan speculation that they are dating when they obliged an interview together. Notably, they were teased by hosts Ria Atayde and Enchong Dee about their "chemistry" together.

Cuenca, however, was brief with his answer. "Nakapasuwerte kong lalaki na nakasama ko siya," he said, referring to his recent shared pictorial with Filomeno for the Hot Summer event.

RELATED VIDEO: