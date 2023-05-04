IN PHOTOS: Women of Star Magic sizzle on Hot Summer strip walk

AC Bonifacio poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Alora Sasam poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Anji Salvacion poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Barbie Imperial poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Chie Filomeno poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Daniela Stranner poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Gillian Vicencio poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Jackie Gonzaga poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Jenny Miller poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Kaila Estrada poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Kaori Oinuma poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Karina Bautista poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Maymay Entrata poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Michelle Vito poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Rans Rifol poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Ria Atayde poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Samantha Bernardo poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Sue Ramirez poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Vivoree poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Xyriel Manabat poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Aiah Arceta of BINI poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Elisse Joson poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Jane Oineza poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News