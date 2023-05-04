Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: Women of Star Magic sizzle on Hot Summer strip walk

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2023 03:17 AM | Updated as of May 05 2023 03:28 AM

Star Magic artists pose on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Star Magic artists pose on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Star Magic women of different shapes, sizes, and ages turned heads as they took the strip walk at a summer-themed celebration of body positivity on Thursday night.

Dozens of artists of the ABS-CBN talent agency joined the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event, where they championed self-care and body inclusivity.

Among the women who sizzled on the runway was host Ria Atayde, who has actively advocated against body-shaming, and who made headlines early this year as a whisky calendar girl.

In photos, here's a look at the other Star Magic women who slayed the strip walk with the same message of confidence and self-love:

AC Bonifacio poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Alora Sasam poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Anji Salvacion poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Barbie Imperial poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Chie Filomeno poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Daniela Stranner poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Gillian Vicencio poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Jackie Gonzaga poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Jenny Miller poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Kaila Estrada poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Kaori Oinuma poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Karina Bautista poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Maymay Entrata poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Michelle Vito poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Rans Rifol poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Ria Atayde poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Samantha Bernardo poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Sue Ramirez poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Vivoree poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Xyriel Manabat poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Aiah Arceta of BINI poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Elisse Joson poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Jane Oineza poses on the strip walk of the inaugural Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

