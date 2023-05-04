IN PHOTOS: Men of Star Magic heat up Hot Summer LaHot Sexy

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s Star Magic held on Thursday its first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. which champions self-love and body positivity.

During the event, several celebrity hunks broke down barriers and promoted body positivity in their own unique ways.

In this series of photos, ABS-CBN News highlights their confidence, strength, and individuality, proving that there is no one "perfect" body type.

Check the pictures of these hunks below as they embrace the heat of summer with self-love and acceptance.