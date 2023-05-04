IN PHOTOS: Men of Star Magic heat up Hot Summer LaHot Sexy

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s Star Magic held on Thursday its first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. which champions self-love and body positivity.
During the event, several celebrity hunks broke down barriers and promoted body positivity in their own unique ways.
In this series of photos, ABS-CBN News highlights their confidence, strength, and individuality, proving that there is no one "perfect" body type.
Check the pictures of these hunks below as they embrace the heat of summer with self-love and acceptance.
BGYO Gelo Rivera walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Brent Manalo walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Darren Espanto walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
DJ Jai Ho walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Eian Rances walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Elyson de Dios walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Enzo Pineda walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Ivan Carapiet walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Jake Cuenca walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Jeremiah Lisbo walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Joseph Marco walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Kice So walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Lucas Garcia walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Marlo Mortel walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Paolo Gumabao walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Raven Rigor walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
RK Bagatsing walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Sean Tristan walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Sky Quizon walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News