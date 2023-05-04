IN PHOTOS: Men of Star Magic heat up Hot Summer LaHot Sexy

Home  >  Entertainment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2023 12:16 AM

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s Star Magic held on Thursday its first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. which champions self-love and body positivity.

During the event, several celebrity hunks broke down barriers and promoted body positivity in their own unique ways.

In this series of photos, ABS-CBN News highlights their confidence, strength, and individuality, proving that there is no one "perfect" body type.

Check the pictures of these hunks below as they embrace the heat of summer with self-love and acceptance.

BGYO Gelo Rivera walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Brent Manalo walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Darren Espanto walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

DJ Jai Ho walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Eian Rances walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Elyson de Dios walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Enzo Pineda walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Ivan Carapiet walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Jake Cuenca walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Jeremiah Lisbo walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Joseph Marco walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Kice So walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Lucas Garcia walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Marlo Mortel walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Paolo Gumabao walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Raven Rigor walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

RK Bagatsing walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Sean Tristan walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Sky Quizon walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023.Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

