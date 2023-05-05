How Coco Martin helped Lovi Poe in 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- Actress Lovi Poe is grateful to co-star Coco Martin for helping her create her character as Mokang in the hit ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Poe talked about her character in a media conference on Thursday where Martin also announced a new journey for Tanggol, his character in the series.

"Nagpapasalamat ako just to be part and sitting next this amazing cast. Sobrang grateful talaga ako," Poe said.

"Alam mo ba kung gaano ka-intimidating to be doing scenes kapag first time ko sila makaka-work? ...The last scene that we did, sabi ko, 'My God, kinakabahan na naman ako.' Parang first day ko ulit kasi for the first time kaming lahat magkakasama, kami nina Ma'am Charo (Santos), everybody, 'yung lahat tayo. So grateful talaga ako to be given the opportunity," Poe said.

"And Coco, salamat at inilabas mo ang different side ko. Inilabas mo ang Mokang side ko. Kasi lagi niyang sinasabi, nung first day namin tinuturuan niya ako. Sabi niya, 'Lovi, hindi ganyan.' Sabi niya, 'Sosyal ka pa rin sa paningin ko. Kailangan nating tanggalin 'yan.' Sabi ko, 'Paano?' 'Gawin mo ito, 'yung stance ko, ganito-ganyan.' So salamat ginawa mo, binuo mo si Mokang. Maraming salamat, thankful talaga ako," Poe said.

Poe said she is also thankful to Martin for setting a good example and for being an inspiration not only to her but also to their other co-actors.

Aside from being the show's lead actor, Martin is also one of the directors and producers of "Batang Quiapo."

Poe said one of her favorite scenes in the series so far was the debut of Mokang.

"Yung debut gustong-gusto ko yung debut kasi nakakakilig yon. Yung level na yon. Sabi ko hindi ako dapat kiligin pero ako ang kinikilig. There's one 'yung sa Divisoria, 'yung hinabol ko 'yung snatcher, isa 'yon sa paborito ko, kapag stunts," Poe said.

The actress said she is now getting used to doing stunts.

"Nasasanay ako kasi lumalabas na 'yung part ng pagiging athletic ko," Poe said.

The original “Batang Quiapo” starred Poe's father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

