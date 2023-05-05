MANILA – After getting the spotlight in the past for over family feuds, actress Claudine Barretto broke her silence about her relationship with her sisters Gretchen and Marjorie.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Barretto revealed that it was Gretchen who helped her survive everything she went through in the past.

The actress said that Gretchen never left her side and has been constantly in communication with her.

“The reason I am okay now after everything I’ve been through is because of my sister Gretchen. She never left my side. We don’t get to spend time, all the time. But the words of wisdom, her being there, kahit thru phone lang, ang dami kong natutunan,” Claudine said.

She also thanked Gretchen’s partner Tonyboy Cojuangco and their friend Atong Ang for playing a significant role in why she is mentally, physically, and emotionally fine.

Claudine added that all is well between her and Marjorie. While they still don’t talk much, they’ve been seeing each other during family gatherings.

“As for Marjorie, we don’t really get to talk talaga, but all is well. We see each other, lunches, dinners, merienda with family. We have a big family. Small talk. That’s good. That’s good enough,” she said.

The actress also clarified that she and her niece Julia are good, sharing that she saw the young actress just last March.

“We saw each other when we watched ‘ZsaZsa Zaturnnah.’ Julia was there also. We took pictures,” she said.

She went on to praise her nieces and nephews, saying she is proud of their achievements.

“They grew up with me. You know that. Sila yung bitbit-bitbit ko kahit saan. I’m proud of whatever she’s achieving now. I would just want her (Julia) to have more breaks para malabas, ma-showcase yung acting niya.”

