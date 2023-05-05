Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ten years ago Chris Pratt began playing his breakout role as Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

Though still cheerful as ever, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” shows how Quill has matured over the years in his quests throughout the galaxy.

“We’ve both grown up a lot,” said Pratt about his character. “We both lived a lot of life and gone through a lot.”

Pratt shared how the role opened up a lot of opportunities for him and how it allowed him to travel the world.

“My horizons have broadened,” he added. “We’ve gotten more in touch with who we really are and are more comfortable in our own skin, maybe.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is the final film of the Marvel Universe trilogy.

The on-screen tandem of Pratt and Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, was fractured in “Avengers: Endgame” and the latest movie shows how the two will move forward.

Said Pratt about Quill and Zamora’s love story: “I thought it was really fresh. It was a new take on romance between two familiar characters.”

“It was an examination on loss and mourning the loss of someone while they are right there in front of you,” Pratt added. “Which is a tragic reality that sadly, some people periodically face as they age.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” also stars the Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista. Another Filipino actor, Nico Santos, also marks his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film.