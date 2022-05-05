Tony Labrusca after case dismissal: 'Mabuti akong tao'

Handout

MANILA -- Tony Labrusca was all smiles Wednesday at his first big face-to-face media conference to launch his latest project, Vivamax’s “Breathe Again."

Labrusca laughed at how the title is also an analogy to his fresh start in showbiz after he was recently cleared of a long-pending acts of lasciviousness case filed last year in Makati.

“Happy ako na nakaka-move on ako, nakakahinga na uli, literally," Labrusca told ABS-CBN News. “I’m just grateful. Wala naman akong ginawang masama. Mabuti akong tao.”

Last March, Labrusca’s counsel Joji Alonso cited the resolution by Judge Xavier Paolo Del Castillo clearing the actor of the charge against him.

“The court affirmed the findings that there was no probable cause for the complaint of act of lasciviousness,“ Alonso said. “The charge imputed against him was found to have no basis.”

Makati City prosecutor Dindo Venturanza previously dismissed the complaint against Labrusca last December 22, 2021 for lack of probable cause, leading to the withdrawal of information as criminal case 21-03981-CR.



“I am just glad that I’m back here after an extended stay in the United States,“ said Labrusca who has several pending projects, including a film with KC Concepcion in a US production. He has decided not to do any more television projects in the meantime.

Labrusca portrays a dive instructor opposite leading lady Ariella Arida in Raffy Francisco’s “Breath Again” where he complicates the relationship of the characters of Arida and Ivan Padilla. Francisco described as “riveting” the dynamics of the lead cast of the sex-drama adventure shot in Batangas.

Arida previously starred in Vivamax’s “Sarap Mong Patayin” and “More Than Blue." This is Labrusca’s comeback film in Viva after “ Hindi Tayo Puwede” in 2020.